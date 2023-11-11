1/5
A young writer here! The rights of people are under mess. All racketeers are tremendously frisky. Under these circumstances the youth is the succeeding chairman and they are the only one who can stand strong against those decadent hordes which made the commons suffer for nothing and made their rights illicit.
The young birds shouldn't fall on the dark side of the globe. Their mind should be extremely active in acting against miscreants and succor the underprivileged. Their knowledge shouldn't be limited else be infinite to act elegantly. In order to make every mind self adept and strong we have to unite and MAKE IT HAPPEN!
